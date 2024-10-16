“Sundowns are known for their quality players...they’ve been champions several times. So, it’s a motivation on its own to play against them. A win against Sundowns would do wonders in boosting our confidence, hence I say it’s a fixture we really embrace and like,” Shitolo stated.
Carling Knockout fixtures
Friday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).
Shitolo challenges Arrows to pierce Downs in Cup tie
Defender says two successive defeats was 'a wake-up call'
Image: Darren Stewart
Golden Arrows’ Gladwin Shitolo has attributed losing their last two games, off the back of bagging two victories in the opening two league fixtures, to “relaxing”, suggesting that a rude awakening was needed as they now target Mamelodi Sundowns scalp.
“I think we started to relax after winning the first two games. We really felt we had it under control. We had to be awakened and that's where we realised that it's not as easy as we were starting to think. We now understand that we need to keep on working hard and maintain that winning streak once we manage to get it,” Shitolo told Sowetan.
“Those losses were just a wake-up call and we have been working very hard during this Fifa break to make sure we return to winning ways against Sundowns in the Carling Knockout. We have learnt that winning a few games in a row and gaining that momentum doesn’t mean you must relax.”
Arrows face Sundowns in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The Abafana Bes’thende skipper, Shitolo, has narrated why playing perennial achievers Sundowns appeals to them.
Carling Knockout fixtures
Friday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).
Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).
