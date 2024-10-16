North West fail to live up to their top billing tag at Sasol National Playoffs

When North West University rocked up for their opening game of the ongoing Sasol League National Playoffs, which they lost 3-2 to Kovsie on Tuesday at Lorie Park Stadium, they turned heads, thanks to their strikingly different apparel, especially stylish black bomber jackets that enveloped their traditional purple tracksuits.
This was, sure, suggestive that the team was arguably the most well-looked after at this ongoing tournament in Knysna. North West University, being a university team, are in the catbird seat in this division, boasting better facilities and support structure. Many other Sasol League teams participating in this competition in Knysna can only dream of this as they are owned by individuals without proper sponsors.
Even with all the signs of being a professionally run outfit, North West University struggled to be as glamorous on the turf of play as their journey in the national play-offs was cut short when they lost 3-2 again to Northern Cape's Royal Wizard in their second Group B fixture on Wednesday.
The far-reaching implication of North West University's early elimination in Knysna is that the “Platinum Province'', as the province is nicknamed, will have to wait another year to see if they will finally have a team in the Hollywoodbets Super League. The two finalists of the Sasol League National Play-offs get promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
North West University coach Azania Moshushu admitted they somewhat didn't live up to expectations. Moshushu attributed their failure to lack of experience, as it was their first appearance in the national play-offs, feeling the environment absorbed her charges.
“I'd say yes, we have punched below our weight but there's also a but because this group is the first [University of North West team] to qualify for the national play-offs, so as much as there was pressure it was our first appearance, it was first time experience. As a person, you need to adjust for such stages... in our provincial league we don't have Sasol people watching us with cameras, so there was stage fright,'' Moshushu explained.
*Ndebele is in Knysna, Western Cape, courtesy of Sasol
SowetanLIVE
North West fail to live up to their top billing tag at Sasol National Playoffs
Coach says they lacked experience
Image: Supplied
When North West University rocked up for their opening game of the ongoing Sasol League National Playoffs, which they lost 3-2 to Kovsie on Tuesday at Lorie Park Stadium, they turned heads, thanks to their strikingly different apparel, especially stylish black bomber jackets that enveloped their traditional purple tracksuits.
This was, sure, suggestive that the team was arguably the most well-looked after at this ongoing tournament in Knysna. North West University, being a university team, are in the catbird seat in this division, boasting better facilities and support structure. Many other Sasol League teams participating in this competition in Knysna can only dream of this as they are owned by individuals without proper sponsors.
Even with all the signs of being a professionally run outfit, North West University struggled to be as glamorous on the turf of play as their journey in the national play-offs was cut short when they lost 3-2 again to Northern Cape's Royal Wizard in their second Group B fixture on Wednesday.
The far-reaching implication of North West University's early elimination in Knysna is that the “Platinum Province'', as the province is nicknamed, will have to wait another year to see if they will finally have a team in the Hollywoodbets Super League. The two finalists of the Sasol League National Play-offs get promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
North West University coach Azania Moshushu admitted they somewhat didn't live up to expectations. Moshushu attributed their failure to lack of experience, as it was their first appearance in the national play-offs, feeling the environment absorbed her charges.
“I'd say yes, we have punched below our weight but there's also a but because this group is the first [University of North West team] to qualify for the national play-offs, so as much as there was pressure it was our first appearance, it was first time experience. As a person, you need to adjust for such stages... in our provincial league we don't have Sasol people watching us with cameras, so there was stage fright,'' Moshushu explained.
*Ndebele is in Knysna, Western Cape, courtesy of Sasol
SowetanLIVE
SuperSport's Mangezi targets of 10 goals before half-way mark
Shitolo challenges Arrows to pierce Downs in Cup tie
We are equal – Zwane on co-coaching with Vilakazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos