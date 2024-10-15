Soccer

Nodada says City will spring a surprise amid sluggish start

Midfielder braced for stiff competition against Mokotjo and Makaringe

15 October 2024 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City is optimistic the team will turn the corner soon.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada is adamant that the club can be the team to beat this season despite an unconvincing start.

What makes Nodada confident that they will compete well is that the new signings are starting to understand how they want to play.

The Citizens started the Betway Premiership campaign with a win, a draw and a defeat, and Nodada said they are not worried about that as he feels they will surprise many.

“We have the power to surprise. We are still going to surprise people as we always have been doing,” Nodada told Sowetan.

“The guys are new and they are gelling. They are getting used to the system and how we want to play. It’s there for the taking and I believe at the end of the season we will be smiling.”

With the engine room in the midfield packed, where he will be competing with Fortune Makaringe and Kamohelo Mokojto, Nodada, 29, said he is looking forward to healthy competition.

“Lovely, let’s compete. I love competition and with the players that have been signed, there is experience and there is maturity,” he said.

“There are guys who understand that this is work, this is our livelihood. I’m excited to go back to work with these guys to get better with them.

“And celebrate and win things with them. I will be back at the end of the month, I am at the last stages of my rehab and I'm already training with the team, so expect me at the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, City will face Royal AM in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.

Carling Knockout fixtures

Friday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm).

Saturday: Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm), Polokwane v Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).

