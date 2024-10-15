Ezemvelo, based in Umlazi in Durban, finished the provincial league unbeaten with an impressive 14 wins with two draws to qualify for the national championship.
Ezemvelo aim to end KZN teams' drought of winning the Sasol League
Durban-based team opens play-offs with victory
Ezemvelo coach Nkosingiphile Maphumulo has set his heart on helping his team become the first from KZN to win the Sasol League National Playoffs.
Ezemvelo showed flashes of brilliance, albeit in patches, when they beat Eastern Cape's Sophakama in the opening game of this year's Sasol League National Playoffs at Knysna's Lorie Stadium on a windy Tuesday morning. Eventually, player of the match Amanda Mkhize put Ezemvelo ahead in the 35th minute, before Londeka Simelane sealed the deal by scoring to make it 2-0 late in the second stanza.
This saw Ezemvelo lead Group C, where they are pitted against Sophakama and University of Cape Town. Ezemvelo face University of Cape Town in their second game of the competition on Wednesday (3.30pm).
"It's a wish [to win the Sasol League National Play-offs]. We will see as the tournament progresses if we can do it or not,'' Maphumulo said. "KZN hasn't never produced a Sasol National League champion. KZN teams have reached the finals before but there's no gold medal to show for that, so I'd be happy if we can be the ones to end that drought.''
Lindelani Ladies, who've since been relegated from the Hollywoodbets Super League this season, are the last KZN side to reach the final, losing it to University of Fort Hare last year. The two finalists of the Sasol League National Play-offs get promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
Durban Ladies also lost the final in 2009.
Ezemvelo, based in Umlazi in Durban, finished the provincial league unbeaten with an impressive 14 wins with two draws to qualify for the national championship.
Maphumulo lauded his players for managing to win the game on Tuesday despite a not-so-impressive display, admitting the wind made things more difficult for them to stick to their game plan.
"I must thank the players for their effort. I think it shows that we have a good team that we won despite not being at our best,'' the Ezemvelo coach said.
"We had never played in the wind, so we were forced to abandon our way of playing to adapt, especially in the second half. We normally rely on transitional plays but today we couldn't because of this wind."
Meanwhile, perennial bridesmaid of the competition, North West University, were beaten 3-2 by Free State's Kovsie in the Group B opener, while Limpopo's Ramatlaohle and Super Strike of Mpumalanga played to a 2-all draw in the first game of Group A.
The winners of the three groups, plus the best second-placed side, advance to the semifinals.
* Ndebele is in Knysna, Western Cape, courtesy of Sasol
