Bafana captain Ronwen Williams expects fight back from Congo at home
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is expecting a fight back from Congo during the away leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the 17,000-seater Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat de Brazzaville on Tuesday (6pm).
South Africa comprehensively thrashed Congo 5-0 in front of a bouncing Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday, but Williams said their hosts will be a different team in familiar conditions and in front of their fans.
Speaking as Bafana wrapped up their preparations in Brazzaville, Williams said they must take control of the game very early to frustrate their hosts into making mistakes.
“Obviously we know we are in a different country and we are not at home,” he said.
“We can feel it but we have the experience, and we know how to deal with playing away. We have gained valuable experience over the past few years. We have a group of players who have been together for three years .
“So it is for us to go out there and do the best we can do, fight, challenge and be determined in every duel and make sure we keep the fans quiet. The fans can give them energy and boost them.”
Coach Hugo Broos shared Williams' sentiments and said they must put last week’s emphatic result behind them and treat this clash as a new match.
“If they lose tomorrow, qualification for Afcon is over for them. We know what to expect tomorrow against Congo Brazzaville. We are going to play against a team that may be different and motivated. Tomorrow is a new game,” said Broos.
Bafana will be without Lyle Foster, who has withdrawn from the squad with injury and has since returned to his club Burnley in England.
