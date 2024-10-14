Synthetic pitch in Congo makes Broos uneasy

Ahead of Bafana Bafana’s back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo Brazzaville tomorrow at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium (6pm), coach Hugo Broos has expressed his concern about the state of the pitch which they will play on.
Bafana are three points away from securing a place in the Afcon tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco scheduled for late next year.
They thumped Congo 5-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday with a brace from Teboho Mokoena, with Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners each also finding the back of the net.
A win tomorrow will secure Bafana their place in Morocco next year.
“My only concern is to see the pitch there. It’s a synthetic pitch,” Broos said. “We’ve already had bad experiences with synthetic pitches in the past if they are not good. I think of the one in Rwanda, that was really bad.
“I never understand how you can play a qualifier for a World Cup on such a pitch. But okay, let’s look first at that and if the pitch is for example like the one in South Sudan, then we can’t complain.”
The Belgian tactician also acknowledged that the opponents will be desperate to avenge the heavy defeat they suffered in SA on Friday, and urged his players to be at their best again.
“Let’s hope that the pitch is good and we can make or play our best football like we are used to because this team will want revenge,” he said.
“They lost 5-0. I think there will be pressure on the guys. So we have to prepare for that also and be ready again for the difficult game.
“If we can achieve our level and play with the same mentality, then we have a big opportunity to win the game also.”
Bafana are second in Group K with seven points after two wins and a draw in their three matches. Uganda leads the group on goal difference.
Broos, however, was satisfied with an improved performance on Friday and is hoping for the same tomorrow.
"What can I say after a performance like that? I think it was amazing, the way we started the game, the way we played football ... this was something I always wanted to see from this team.
“We did so at Afcon too, but today [Friday] it was really fantastic, five goals, good football, modern football, forward football, high rhythm in the game and that shows again what a group of players I have.
“It’s a group of players of which I’m very proud and I’ve said it before too, but those guys know when they have to perform.”
