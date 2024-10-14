Sekhukhune United skipper Linda Mntambo is adamant that having a relatively more experienced Kaitano Tembo as Lehlohonolo Seema’s second in command at the club won’t be a matter of two bulls clashing in one kraal.
“Looking at them [Seema and Tembo] as a player, they are working quite well. The synergy between them is good to see. They are assisting each other very well and that on its own shows where we are going,” Mntambo told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Carling Knockout launch and draw at the Galleria in Sandton last week.
“Two minds are better than one, so I don’t see any problem. I am sure this arrangement will work well without any challenges... there’ll be no power struggle at all.”
The 54-year-old Tembo, who has already won a cup as a head coach, while 10 years younger Seema is yet to pick his first piece of silverware in his head coaching journey, started coaching as far back as 2012 when he was Gavin Hunt’s deputy as SuperSport United. He won the MTN8, his first and only trophy so far as a head coach, in the 2019/20 season.
Conversely, Seema ventured into coaching in 2013 when he assisted Ernst Middendorp at the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic. Seema’s first gig as head coach came in 2019 at the same club, while Tembo’s was at Matsatsantsa a year earlier. In August, Tembo returned to Sekhukhune as a “senior coach” after the club had fired him as head coach in October 2022.
Babina Noko face Richards Bay, a side Tembo last coached before returning, in the first round of the Carling Knockout at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Interestingly, Bay are also coached by Sekhukhune’s former coach Brandon Truter.
Synergy between Seema, Tembo is good – Mntambo
Sekhukhune skipper wary of Bay ahead of Sunday's cup tie
Image: Philip Maeta
Mntambo suggested knowing Truter’s style of player will prove advantageous for them, while also acknowledging Bay’s desire to compete after signing a few experienced players like Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabiso Kutumela and Tlakusani Mthethwa among others.
“We know how coach Truter plays... he doesn’t change his philosophy. However, Bay have signed well, showing that they want to be competitive this season, so the game will be interesting and difficult as well,” the Babina Noko captain said.
Carling Knockout fixtures
Friday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Marumo, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Magesi, Orlando (3pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (6pm); CPT City v Royal, Athlone (8pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (8pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini (5.30pm).
