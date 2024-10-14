Nabi hints that Chiefs still need to recruit strikers after Cufa Cup win

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi has admitted there's a need to bolster his squad after their Cufa Cup penalty shootout win over Marumo Gallants, bemoaning their failure to convert chances as he stressed the importance of instilling a winning mentality.
Chiefs created multiple chances but could not take them as they needed penalties to win the game 4-3 at Free State Stadium on Sunday. Amakhosi next face SuperSport United in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Bruce Bvuma saved two penalties from Mpho Chabatsane and Xola Mlambo to ensure Chiefs lift the cup of this friendly game. Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Yusuf Maart and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo converted their spot-kicks in a game that had finished goalless in normal time. Chiefs wasted several chances, especially Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba.
"We still need to recruit, honestly [possibly upfront as Chivaviro is the only tried and tested player who primarily plays as a No 9]. This is a big, big problem [missing clear goal-scoring opportunities]. I want a winning mentality. There are no friendly games,'' Nabi told SABC Sport in his post-match interview.
"In friendly games, you need a positive and winning attitude. In exercises and training, I want to win. If I lose, it’s a problem. I don’t sleep. I want this mentality."
Nabi felt the game was "intense'', also lauding that they won even though it was a friendly game. "It was a very intense game... it was an excellent thing [winning the Cufa Cup], but we created many chances.''
Image: Darren Stewart
