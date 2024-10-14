Cole Alexander is confident Polokwane will shine this season

Polokwane City midfielder Cole Alexander is optimistic they have a squad capable of doing better than last season.
Rise and Shine finished eighth in the Betway Premiership last term and after a promising start this campaign, where they collected seven points from four matches, Alexander is content with their progress.
“I think if you look at who we played against, there is more belief in our boys,” Alexander said.
“We played against Stellenbosch, and I feel like we matched them. They are a champion team and one of the best teams in the league at the moment.
“We played against [Mamelodi] Sundowns and we did fairly well. The games we played and the points we accumulated, we are still on par with where we want to be and our targets in the team. So far so good.”
The 35-year-old said their objective is to improve the eighth-place finish they achieved last campaign.
“The first season is always difficult, and we did well to be in the top eight, now the ambition of everyone is to do better and we’ve proved to ourselves that we can match these teams,” he said.
“With the group we have, I’m confident we will do better.”
Alexander has been playing a different role this season attacking rather than being defensive and though he admits he is finding it difficult; he said will get used to it with time.
“I always think I can do better. There is always room for improvement. I am playing a slightly newer role. The past years, I have been playing as a six, but now I am much more attacking.
“It is new to me, but it is part of the game; you need to adapt and give your best to the team, and I will always give my best where I’ve been played.
“The position has its advantages and disadvantages. Sometimes it’s a mental thing and sometimes I doubt myself.
“But the more I play on it the more confidence I get, and it will get better. It is not something I’m unfamiliar with because I played as number eight before it’s been a while, but I’m up for the challenge.”
SowetanLIVE
Cole Alexander is confident Polokwane will shine this season
Rise and Shine aim to improve on last year's eighth place
Image: Alche Greeff
