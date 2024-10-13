The CUFA Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants is set to go ahead as initially planned at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, it has been confirmed.
There were doubts the tournament would take place after Gallants issued a statement on Saturday, notifying supporters the club was unable to confirm participation due to a contractual dispute between Gallants and the organisers.
However, the matter has been resolved. the organiser, C-Squared Group, and the club confirmed in a joint statement on Sunday morning.
CUFA Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants to go ahead
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The CUFA Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants is set to go ahead as initially planned at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, it has been confirmed.
There were doubts the tournament would take place after Gallants issued a statement on Saturday, notifying supporters the club was unable to confirm participation due to a contractual dispute between Gallants and the organisers.
However, the matter has been resolved. the organiser, C-Squared Group, and the club confirmed in a joint statement on Sunday morning.
“Marumo Gallants and C-Squared Group have confirmed that the game between Gallants and Chiefs will continue today as planned,” reads the statement.
“Both parties would like to apologise to all stakeholders for the inconvenience caused and ask supporters and fans to come to the Toyota (Free State) Stadium in numbers.”
The match is set to kick off at 3pm. The last time the two sides met at the venue was during their Betway Premiership opener in September and the clash was a sold-out affair.
The match will be preceded by the curtain-raiser clash between local teams Mangaung United and D’General FC.
Bafana coach Broos feels vindicated for showing faith in Mudau and Mokoena
Galaxy’s poor start due to loss of key players – Mahlangu
Chiefs fined again for missile-throwing by fans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos