Stephens picks Malien, Berkane as Stellies' biggest foes
Moroccan and Malian clubs could give SA’s Confed Cup newbies a run for their money
Image: Alche Greeff
With Stellenbosch to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages for the first time this season, goalkeeper Sage Stevens says the team is looking forward to gaining experience in the continental competition.
Stellies are in Group B alongside Lunda Sul (Angola), RSB Berkane (Morocco) and Stade Malien (Mali). They will start their group phase matches against Malien on November 28 before hosting Berkane on December 8.
Stephens has identified Malien and Berkane as the two teams he feels will give them a test in their group.
“We look forward to travelling and seeing the rest of the continent playing in Mali and Morocco. We are looking forward to those two fixtures,” Stephens said earlier this week.
“As a squad, inexperienced with those long travels, we can learn a lot from these two trips. I think a lot of experience lies ahead for the squad to learn from and hopefully, we can go far in this competition.”
Stephens, 33, also feels their squad depth will be tested this season as they will also be participating in other domestic competitions like the Carling Knockout, Betway Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.
“I think coach Steve and the technical team did their homework. The signings that we brought have made an impact already with Sanele [Barns] and [Lehlohonolo] Mojela,” he said.
“We’ve done very well in that regard and it remains to be seen if we have a squad depth to carry us through the league and in the Confederation Cup. But we have full confidence in the coach, the back room staff and our fitness coaches that they will do the job for us this season.”
Having also lost a few key players, such as Deano van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayners, to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Stephens doesn’t think that will affect them as they replaced those players well.
“I don’t think it will disturb the team because coach Steve and the technical team planned for it. If they see certain things are coming to light they always have a backup plan.
“You can see with the results and the way we play. Most players have left the team but we remain strong. We still compete at all levels and hopefully, it continues that way.”
