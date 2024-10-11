Having already shown signs of an improved team just three games into the Betway Premiership campaign, Maart has lauded the impact of new coach Nabi and his technical panel. The Chiefs skipper is adamant they will end their prolonged trophy drought this season, having last won something when they lifted the league in the 2014/25 term.
Maart ignores trolls, will lead Chiefs to glory
Skipper lauds Nabi's aggressive approach
Image: Lee Warren
Arguably one of the most criticised players since the start of new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s regime at Naturena, Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart says he doesn’t pay attention to social media, knowing the comments there can “kill” him.
Maart, who has started all Chiefs’ three league games so far, is expected to play a role when Amakhosi take on Marumo Gallants in the Cufa Cup, formerly known as Macufe Cup, at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Many, especially on social media, never cease to take Maart to task even questioning his leadership attributes as the Chiefs skipper.
“If you take note of social media, it will kill you because at the end of the day if you read those comments [of naysayers] they will hurt your feelings... you are a human being. So, I don’t go there [on social media]... I don’t know what’s going on there,” Maart said during Chiefs’ media open day at Naturena on Thursday.
Having already shown signs of an improved team just three games into the Betway Premiership campaign, Maart has lauded the impact of new coach Nabi and his technical panel. The Chiefs skipper is adamant they will end their prolonged trophy drought this season, having last won something when they lifted the league in the 2014/25 term.
“The coach [Nabi] came in and made a huge difference. The way we play makes me believe that we will win something this season... you can see there’s a big improvement,'' Maart said.
“The coaches are positively aggressive on us to emphasise what they want. The current technical team has a different mentality. The coach [Nabi] can make jokes but when it’s time for work, he wants us to work.”
Maart also highlighted that as the captain, he has a responsibility to work harder than everyone.
“From my side, I need to push harder as the captain and the leader, so that everyone about me can also push harder. Eventually, if we pull in the same direction, we will win something.”
