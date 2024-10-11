TS Galaxy midfielder Sphiwe Mahlangu has attributed their struggles this season to several key players they lost.
The Rockets are in the rebuilding phase after they lost the services of Pogiso Sanoka (SuperSport), Samir Nurkovic (unattached), Lehlohonolo Mojela (Stellenbosch) and Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chiefs).
They have not replaced them with the same quality players and endured a poor start to the season, losing all their four matches, once in the MTN8 and three in the Betway Premiership.
"I think losing key players is contributing to the bad start we have. If you look in defence, we lost the most experienced player, Sanoka," Mahlangu said.
"We also lost Nurkovic, who was our top goal scorer last season. We also lost [Lehlohonolo] Mojela, who was harassing defenders up front.
"That's the only thing that is giving us problems at the moment, but our coaches are assuring us that we will come out of this poor start. We just need to work hard and fix our mindset and things will be fine."
Galaxy’s poor start due to loss of key players – Mahlangu
Star midfielder bemoans loss of Nurkovic, Mojela and Ntwari
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
TS Galaxy midfielder Sphiwe Mahlangu has attributed their struggles this season to several key players they lost.
The Rockets are in the rebuilding phase after they lost the services of Pogiso Sanoka (SuperSport), Samir Nurkovic (unattached), Lehlohonolo Mojela (Stellenbosch) and Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chiefs).
They have not replaced them with the same quality players and endured a poor start to the season, losing all their four matches, once in the MTN8 and three in the Betway Premiership.
"I think losing key players is contributing to the bad start we have. If you look in defence, we lost the most experienced player, Sanoka," Mahlangu said.
"We also lost Nurkovic, who was our top goal scorer last season. We also lost [Lehlohonolo] Mojela, who was harassing defenders up front.
"That's the only thing that is giving us problems at the moment, but our coaches are assuring us that we will come out of this poor start. We just need to work hard and fix our mindset and things will be fine."
Galaxy have only found the back of the net twice this campaign in four matches and Mahlangu, 29, believes that the departure of Nurkovic, who was instrumental last term left a huge gap.
"We used to push each other, but now I don't have someone I can push with," he said.
"We don't have an experienced striker at the moment. We just signed Dzenan Zajmovic, who scored against Chippa United [during their 2-1 defeat].
"He is a good quality striker; the language barrier is a problem, but he will get there."
After losing in the Carling Knockout final to Stellenbosch last year, Mahlangu said the aim is to do better and win the title this time.
Galaxy will start the tournament against Chippa at home on October 19/20.
"Our goal is to win this cup. Last season we reached the final and unfortunately, we didn't win the title.
"We could have won it but concentration was lost a bit. We need to fix that to have a strong mentality and have game intelligence but I think we are on the right track."
SowetanLIVE
Kopo challenges Chippa United to remain consistent
Bucs’ form is a result of brotherhood says Shandu
Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma shrugs off notion Ntwari blocks his Bafana chances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos