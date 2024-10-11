Diables Rouges to watch out for in Afcon tussle

Since all eyes will be on Bafana Bafana's Afcon qualifier against troubled Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (7pm), we bring to light a few facts about the Diables Rouges, who will host Bafana in the return fixture in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
Key players: Chandrel Massanga, Morgan Poaty and Bryan Passi
• Utility central midfielder Massanga is in the books of Turkish topflight side Hatayspor. The 27-year-old scored Congo's solitary goal that helped them beat South Sudan in their opener of these 2025 Afcon qualifiers early last month.
• Poaty, a left-back, was born in France and even represented that nation at youth level until he switched allegiance in 2021. The defender, who's born to a Congolese mother and French father, is one of a few technically-gifted defenders in the side, thanks to his youth development at Montpellier. He plays for Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland.
• Standing at 1.89m, centre-back Passi has proven to be one of the most difficult defenders to beat in the air. Passi, who was also born in France to a Congolese father, plays for Portuguese second-tier side CD Mafra.
Form in the last five games: LDLWL
• November 17 2023: beaten 2-4 by Zambia away in a World Cup qualifier
• March 25: drew 1-all against Gabon in a friendly (played in France)
• June 11: thumped 0-6 by Morocco in a World Cup qualifier
• September 5: won 1-0 against South Sudan in the current Afcon qualifiers at home
• September 9: lost 0-2 to Uganda in the current Afcon qualifiers away
NB: Congo have always been a troubled team, and by yesterday they only landed in SA late, without a proper session here. In June, Congo refused to travel to Kinshasa, the capital city of their neighbouring DR Congo, for their home World Cup qualifier against Niger after their stadium in Brazzaville was deemed unsuitable. Fifa subsequently awarded Niger three points.
Head-to-head against Bafana
Bafana and Congo have played each other 10 times, with SA claiming five wins, while the latter have just one victory as the other four meetings ended in stalemates.
Rankings
Congo are ranked 117th by Fifa and 29th on the continent. Bafana are 58 places ahead of them globally, while they are 18 places better in Africa.
