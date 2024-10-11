Broos emphasised that Bafana will have to be well-prepared and not think things will be easy despite Congo having problems.
Broos wary of Congo despite turmoil in camp
'Taking them lightly will be a huge mistake'
Image: Richard Huggard
Ahead of Bafana Bafana's crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back-to-back qualifiers against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday (7pm) and on Tuesday, coach Hugo Broos refused to read much into their opponents' chaotic preparations for the two-leg fixture.
Congo landed in the country only late on Thursday due to their recent chaos back home. Last week, the Congo Football Association were allegedly kicked out from their headquarters by police in Brazzaville, and it is believed their fight with their government is the reason for their failure to land in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in time for today's match. They were said to be missing a few players as a result.
Broos insisted on Thursday he would be making a big mistake to think Congo would arrive in low spirits at Nelson Mandela Bay due to the turmoil in their camp.
“There are a lot of things happening and it is a little bit chaotic, but again, those are professional players. I said already before that Afcon is the most important thing for an African player,” Broos told the media during the press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.
“Everybody wants to play in the Afcon, maybe more important than the World Cup. They will be ready on Friday, maybe the preparation of the game was not ideal.
“But on the other hand, they are professionals. Certainly, at the start of the game, they will be motivated and try to get good results here. So, we can expect a motivated team from Congo. During the game, I know when such things happen to have chaotic preparations, maybe we can make one or two goals.”
Broos emphasised that Bafana will have to be well-prepared and not think things will be easy despite Congo having problems.
“You can be sure they will fight until the last moment of the game to have a good result,” he said.
“We have to be prepared and certainly don't focus on what happens there with the offices closed and not training a day before the match and not having a press conference.
“That's not ideal, but again, on Friday it is a football game, we have to be prepared. I'm not thinking that we will have a demotivated team. That would be a very big mistake.”
Should they beat Congo on Friday and on Tuesday, they would have booked a ticket to the Afcon in Morocco, taking place late next year.
With Siyabonga Ngezana injured, Broos will likely start with Grant Kekana and Rushwin Dortley in the heart of central defence.
