We are feeling the heat of Fifa transfer ban - Royal's Mahlasela

As Royal AM remain banned from signing players by Fifa, midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela says it has been difficult for the players to cope this season without new personnel.
Fifa slapped Royal with a transfer ban after the KwaZulu-Natal side failed to settle a payment of R12m to Serbian striker Samir Nurković and were handed another three-window transfer ban in Ricardo Nascimento’s matter.
Mahlasela said they will have to soldier on with what they have even though it is difficult for them.
“It’s tough for us as a club, for us as players not to be able to sign and introduce new ones who can help us there and there,” Mahlasela told the media earlier this week.
“But what can we do? We have to soldier on with our thin squad. We have a lot of young players from DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] and gradually they are getting the idea of how we want to play and how we want to move forward.
“But we don’t want to dwell on it as footballers because our job is to play. There is nothing we can do, we are just taking it as it comes and fighting as a club to make sure we overcome the obstacles that are coming our way.”
Thwihli Thwahla have started the Betway Premiership campaign with four successive draws and Mahlasela, 33, said they are optimistic they will turn the corner despite not having new additions.
“Last season, we finished in a bad position [13th], this term we are willing to change that and finish in a better place so we can compete for other trophies like the MTN8,” he said.
“As I said, it is difficult, but we have a good coach who motivates us and is driven to achieve something. So hopefully, with his experience and motivation towards the young boys, we can push in the right direction.
“That [not bringing new players] has affected us so badly because you can see that there are positions that we could have improved our squad, we could have signed maybe a player or two so we can improve our position on the log. We just have to carry on with what is happening.”
