Zwane left his position as Chiefs senior academy coach, while Vilakazi was a coach of the Usuthu DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
Dearnaley, however, questioned whether their ideas would be similar, and said he he hoped players would adjust quickly to their plans. "Are their ideas similar, their football philosophies, their game model? What happens when they disagree on decisions? Time will tell,” he said.
“But I support the club, I hope the appointments work out and I hope the players rise to the challenge.”
Meanwhile, Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu, who expressed his confidence in the duo, said they will reveal their mandates in a press conference likely today. “I’m outside the country right now, and we will be able to clarify that properly tomorrow [today]," Zungu said yesterday.
“We will most likely have a press briefing when Arthur is in Durban, so is Kanu [Vilakazi]. They will meet the technical team, the players and then they will be able to engage.”
SowetanLIVE
George Dearnaley doubtful dual coaching will work for AmaZulu
Legend questions if ideas, game model of Zwane, Vilakazi will match
Image: BackpagePix
AmaZulu’s former striker George Dearnaley is not sure if the appointment of Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as co-coaches will work out.
The duo have replaced Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant coach Aitor van Den Brule, who parted ways with Usuthu last week following a poor start to the season, where they lost their three opening matches.
Zwane and Vilakazi have a task to revitalise the club’s fortunes and will start with tough matches against Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last-16 next week, before visiting Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership match on October 25. "I don't like the concept of having dual coaches, someone should always be ultimately responsible for the final decisions,” Dearnaley told Sowetan yesterday.
"It's hard enough for two coaches who know each other well to work together, so I think this is going to be tough as they have never worked together before.”
Zwane is no stranger to coaching, having been in charge of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2022-23 season, while Vilakazi has coached Lamontville Golden Arrows, Chippa United and Richards Bay.
Sundowns finally find scoring touch as they trash Eswatini minnows Swallows
Zwane left his position as Chiefs senior academy coach, while Vilakazi was a coach of the Usuthu DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
Dearnaley, however, questioned whether their ideas would be similar, and said he he hoped players would adjust quickly to their plans. "Are their ideas similar, their football philosophies, their game model? What happens when they disagree on decisions? Time will tell,” he said.
“But I support the club, I hope the appointments work out and I hope the players rise to the challenge.”
Meanwhile, Usuthu chairman Sandile Zungu, who expressed his confidence in the duo, said they will reveal their mandates in a press conference likely today. “I’m outside the country right now, and we will be able to clarify that properly tomorrow [today]," Zungu said yesterday.
“We will most likely have a press briefing when Arthur is in Durban, so is Kanu [Vilakazi]. They will meet the technical team, the players and then they will be able to engage.”
SowetanLIVE
Chabalala foresees bright future for Kwayiba
Bucs’ form is a result of brotherhood says Shandu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos