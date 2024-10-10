Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma has dismissed the notion that having Rwanda No.1 Fiacre Ntwari at Naturena jeopardises his Bafana Bafana chances, also insisting he, unlike Ricardo Goss, sees no reason to prohibit PSL clubs from signing foreign shot-stoppers.
“I don’t think having a foreign keeper at Chiefs jeopardises my Bafana chances,” Bvuma, who was Bafana’s No.3 when they reached the last 16 of the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, said at a media open-day at Naturena on Thursday.
“Reason being; I believe that it’s all entirely up to me if I make the team or not...it has nothing to do with the foreign goalkeeper that’s playing in our team. I just have to work hard and I will be back in the national team again.”
Bvuma has been playing second fiddle to Ntwari, who arrived from TS Galaxy, since this season started. In August, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was afraid that Bvuma wasn’t going to play much at Chiefs this season, adding he was “a little bit surprised that there are a lot of foreign goalkeepers in the league.”
Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma shrugs off notion Ntwari blocks his Bafana chances
‘I will be back in the national team again’
Image: Lee Warren
Chiefs off to winning start in Betway Premiership as youngsters shine in Free State
SuperSport United’s Goss, who’s Bafana’s third-choice keeper, recently called for PSL clubs to inherit the North African system of allowing only local keepers to be used by clubs. Bvuma has begged to differ.
“I don’t think we can go the Egyptian route or is it North African? For me, if a goalkeeper is good enough, let him come, let him play. If he’s good enough to be the first-choice, let him be the first-choice. I will make an example like Denis Onyango [suggesting he was good enough to be Mamelodi Sundowns No.1 before Ronwen Williams ousted him],” Bvuma said.
“I think I saw one interview of Ricardo [Goss]. Onyango has been solid for the teams that he’s played for. I don’t have any problem with the foreign goalkeepers coming and playing...as long as they do well when they are playing.”
With Ntwari away on international duty with Rwanda, Bvuma is odds-on to play when Chiefs face Marumo Gallants in the Cufa Cup at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
