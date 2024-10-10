The Sea Robbers, who were disappointingly elbowed by less-fancied Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round of the Champions League last term, will be hoping to make amends this time around after managing to secure a spot in group stages by outwitting the same Jwaneng in the second preliminary phase.
Pirates are in Group C alongside the defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Ivorian side Stade d'Abidjan. Al Ahly are also the reigning league champions in their country, while same as Pirates, Belouizdad and later finished as the runners-up in their respective leagues last term.
“The group that we are in is an interesting group but for now we are just focused on what's ahead which is the Carling Knockout [where they will host the league's newbies Magesi in the first round on a yet-to-be confirmed date of the weekend of October 19-20],” Shandu said.
Shandu is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme after a knee injury that saw him play a measly 16 games last season. “For me, it’s just about working on my mental health and my fitness. But I am going to leave the update for the club,” Shandu said.
Bucs’ form is a result of brotherhood says Shandu
Player still in rehab programme for knee injury
Orlando Pirates utility fullback Bandile Shandu has attributed the Buccaneers’ recent success to being family-oriented and having that camaraderie, insisting these traits will also be key in their CAF Champions League journey.
Pirates bagged their fifth trophy in two years when they beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in the MTN8 final at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. It was Bucs’ third MTN8 title on the trot. Pirates have also won the last two editions of the Nedbank Cup.
“Because of the unity that we have, it's been easy for everyone to transition into that mindset of winning. We are a big happy family and the camaraderie is amazing. I can say that being a happy family and having that brotherhood has helped us a lot in achieving what we've over the past two years,” Shandu said at the Carling Knockout launch and draw in Sandton on Tuesday.
“The camaraderie is there for everyone to see on the field of play. There’s that togetherness in everything we do and that will help us a great deal in the Champions League as well because the environment there isn’t easy...you need each other.”
