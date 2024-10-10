Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has targeted six points from the two Afcon qualifiers against Congo, reiterating the desire to avoid a “stressful November” by confirming qualification now through these two games.
Bafana host Congo in the first clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday at 7pm. The second fixture is billed for the Alphonse Massemba-Débat Stadium in Brazzaville on Tuesday (6pm SA time).
Beating Congo twice would all but secure Bafana’s ticket to next year’s Afcon in Morocco as it would put them on 10 points in Group K with two games to spare, against Uganda and South Sudan away and home on November 11 and 19 respectively. The top two finishers from each of the 12 groups qualify for the finals in Morocco.
“We have to prepare the team very well so that we have six points from these two games. I want to avoid a stressful month of November... if we have six on six, we are qualified. If we don’t, then maybe the two games against South Sudan and Uganda can be tricky,” Broos said.
Broos aims to seal Afcon ticket at Congo
Bafana coach seeks six points to qualify for Morocco 2025
Image: Richard Huggard
“Remember three years ago, the last [World Cup qualifier] game in Ghana, we had enough with one point but we lost [1-0 to Ghana to finish second behind them and even when the teams were tied on 13 points, Ghana edged SA on goal difference]. So, let’s avoid that situation. If we have to go to the last game away to Uganda that we have to play there not to lose, it’s a tricky situation. I want the six on six.”
The Bafana coach has also demanded an improved performance as Bafana weren’t convincing in their opening two qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, where they drew 2-all and won 3-2 home and away respectively.
“I want to see the real SA. We didn't see the real SA in our last two games... I wasn’t happy with the performance but I was only happy with the results.
"Two times we were lucky and the performance wasn’t what I had expected,” Broos said.
