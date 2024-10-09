Soccer

Petersen ready to fight for Chiefs’ No1 jersey

Goalkeeper lauds Ntwari for competition

09 October 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Fit-again Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen during the Carling Knockout launch on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who's just recovered from a finger injury, is raring to reclaim the No.1 jersey from newcomer Fiacre Ntwari.

Ntwari has started all Chiefs' opening three league fixtures, leaking four goals with no clean sheet in the process. Petersen sustained the finger injury in August, a week before the start of the Betway Premiership.

"Competition is always good for me. I love competition because if there's no competition, you tend to relax. Obviously, I've been out with injury but I am back to full fitness now and obviously looking forward to start competing for the No.1 spot,'' Petersen said at the Carling Knockout launch and draw at the Galleria in Sandton, yesterday.

"Fiacre has been doing well and for me, whoever plays has my backing 100% because when I also play, I expect that. I am looking forward to the season to fight for the No.1 spot and when I get the opportunity to play, I will grab it with both hands and just contribute."

The first three games we've played, you could see a different team, different style of play and a more stable team.
Kaizer Chiefs goalie Brandon Petersen

Chiefs were pitted against SuperSport United away in the first round of the Carling Knockout, to be played on the weekend of October 19-20.  Petersen suggested they aim to end their prolonged trophy drought by winning the Carling Knockout even when it's new coach Nasreddine Nabi's first cup competition at Naturena. Chiefs will again face Matsatsantsa in the league on October 26 in Polokwane.

"The goal for us is to compete for every trophy that's up for grabs. A lot of people say it's still too early [to win something] with coach Nabi, but at the end of the day, a team of Chiefs' calibre should be competing. I think the players are now in a mental state where they want to compete for all the trophies,'' Petersen said.

Petersen also lauded Nabi and his technical panel for bringing about "stability" at Chiefs. Nabi and his technical team joined Chiefs during the off-season. They've won two of their three opening league games with a single defeat thus far.

"The first three games we've played, you could see a different team, different style of play and a more stable team. That stability is very important and that's one of the things that the new technical team has brought in. From here, we can only get better,'' the Chiefs keeper noted.

