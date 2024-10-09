Following their poor start to the Betway Premiership this season, SuperSport United left-back Lyle Lakay has urged his teammates to up their game and grab the opportunity they are given.
In the four matches they have played so far, they suffered two defeats, and a draw and won the other. Lakay admitted that it is not the start they were hoping for and hopes they will pick up after the Fifa International break.
"As professional footballers even though there are injuries and the ones who are not playing we have to step up, especially the senior players," Lakay told the media after the Carling Knockout last-16 draw in Sandton yesterday.
"But having said that, it is an opportunity for other guys to step up to the game and deliver for the team.
"For them, it is a great opportunity and the coach will reward them and continue to play them. It is an opportunity for them to step up and provide for the team."
SuperSport will play Kaizer Chiefs in back-to-back matches when they resume from the Fifa International break in the Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership.
Lakay admitted that they will face a different and tough Amakhosi following their promising start this campaign under coach Nasreddine Nabi.
"To be honest, it is a different Kaizer Chiefs. I think they are rejuvenated obviously with the new coach and the new signings. I know with Gaston [Sirino] he is my former teammate," he said.
"The quality he brings to the team, he can change a lot and I think it is evident in the style in the way they play.
"We played them in a friendly before and we know what to expect and what to do on the day. It is a good draw, we are looking forward to it."
SowetanLIVE
Lyle Lakay urges SuperSport young brigade to step up
Left-back expects team to perform better after Fifa break
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Following their poor start to the Betway Premiership this season, SuperSport United left-back Lyle Lakay has urged his teammates to up their game and grab the opportunity they are given.
In the four matches they have played so far, they suffered two defeats, and a draw and won the other. Lakay admitted that it is not the start they were hoping for and hopes they will pick up after the Fifa International break.
"As professional footballers even though there are injuries and the ones who are not playing we have to step up, especially the senior players," Lakay told the media after the Carling Knockout last-16 draw in Sandton yesterday.
"But having said that, it is an opportunity for other guys to step up to the game and deliver for the team.
"For them, it is a great opportunity and the coach will reward them and continue to play them. It is an opportunity for them to step up and provide for the team."
SuperSport will play Kaizer Chiefs in back-to-back matches when they resume from the Fifa International break in the Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership.
Lakay admitted that they will face a different and tough Amakhosi following their promising start this campaign under coach Nasreddine Nabi.
"To be honest, it is a different Kaizer Chiefs. I think they are rejuvenated obviously with the new coach and the new signings. I know with Gaston [Sirino] he is my former teammate," he said.
"The quality he brings to the team, he can change a lot and I think it is evident in the style in the way they play.
"We played them in a friendly before and we know what to expect and what to do on the day. It is a good draw, we are looking forward to it."
SowetanLIVE
Petersen ready to fight for Chiefs’ No1 jersey
Leopards won't rest during Fifa break – Konadu
Neo Rapoo motivated to emulate Shandre Campbell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos