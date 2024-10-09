After Mamelodi Sundowns were put in a group of death in the CAF Champions League draw on Monday, midfielder Neo Maema is of the view that this will give them a test of how far they will go this season.
Masandawana were drawn in Group B against two Moroccan teams, Raja Casablanca and AS Far. They will also face Maniema Union from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
They will start their campaign against Maniema at home on November 26, before travelling to Morocco to face AS Far on December 6.
In the previous two editions, Sundowns were eliminated in the semifinals by Wydad Casablanca and Esperance.
“The draw is exciting. I mean, we got two teams from Morocco, a very good footballing nation,” Maema told the media after the Carling Knockout draw where they were drawn against Golden Arrows in the last 16 in Sandton yesterday.
“One team that we previously played, Maniema from DRC, I think it is a good draw. It will test how far we are and how good we start the season. Bad results in the MTN8, but we started the league well. It will test how far our goals are to reach the final.”
Raja had a remarkable unbeaten run to win the Morocco league last term. Maema, who has yet to play this season due to injuries, said they have learnt their lessons in the last two editions of the continental competition.
“Losing the last two editions in the semifinal is hurting. It is not even about how we did wrong on the day,” he said. “If you check two seasons ago, we didn't even lose any match, it was only away goals against us, and last term we did our best.
“But coming to this season, we don't want to repeat promising our supporters that we will do better, but we are an ambitious team and Sundowns stand for dominating and we make sure that this season we make it a point that it is more personal for ourselves first before we give the responsibility to our fans there.”
SowetanLIVE
Champs League rivals will test our strength – Maema
Moroccans AS FAR, Raja in same group as SA champs
Image: Alche Greeff
SowetanLIVE
