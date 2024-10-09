Chippa United veteran defender Justice Chabalala, 32, has predicted that his "humble and hard-working" teammate Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who's just earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up, will be a superstar soon.
The 24-year-old Kwayiba received a late Bafana call-up for the two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo, replacing Stellenbosch's Jayden Adams, who, according to coach Hugo Broos, didn't behave well.
Bafana host Congo in Kwayiba's home city of Gqeberha, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, on Friday (7pm). SA will then face the same opponent at the Alphonse Massemba-Débat Stadium in Brazzaville next Tuesday (6pm SA time).
"Congrats to the boy. He's a very good player. He's one of the humblest boys you can find in football ... he respects everyone at the team and he's coachable. I have always told him that if he continues to work hard, good things will happen for him and this Bafana call-up is a start of good things,'' Chabalala told Sowetan on the sidelines of the launch and draw of the Carling Knockout at the Galleria in Sandton yesterday.
"He always does extra training, staying behind the collective sessions. I always say that whatever you do, good or bad izovela [it will show]. I believe that he will remain humble and learn as much as he can from the experienced guys at the national team. He we will be one of the household names in SA football in the near future."
Chabalala foresees bright future for Kwayiba
Chippa youngster backed do do well for Bafana
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Chippa United veteran defender Justice Chabalala, 32, has predicted that his "humble and hard-working" teammate Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who's just earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up, will be a superstar soon.
The 24-year-old Kwayiba received a late Bafana call-up for the two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo, replacing Stellenbosch's Jayden Adams, who, according to coach Hugo Broos, didn't behave well.
Bafana host Congo in Kwayiba's home city of Gqeberha, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, on Friday (7pm). SA will then face the same opponent at the Alphonse Massemba-Débat Stadium in Brazzaville next Tuesday (6pm SA time).
"Congrats to the boy. He's a very good player. He's one of the humblest boys you can find in football ... he respects everyone at the team and he's coachable. I have always told him that if he continues to work hard, good things will happen for him and this Bafana call-up is a start of good things,'' Chabalala told Sowetan on the sidelines of the launch and draw of the Carling Knockout at the Galleria in Sandton yesterday.
"He always does extra training, staying behind the collective sessions. I always say that whatever you do, good or bad izovela [it will show]. I believe that he will remain humble and learn as much as he can from the experienced guys at the national team. He we will be one of the household names in SA football in the near future."
Chippa, who've looked rejuvenated this season under coach Kwanele Kopo, were drawn against early season strugglers TS Galaxy away. By yesterday, the league hadn't confirmed dates and venues for the first round of the Carling Knockout but it's expected to be played on the weekend of October 19 and 20.
Chippa have won two of their four opening league games with a draw and a defeat. Chabalala believes their promising start to the season will fuel them to bag one cup, targeting the very same Carling Knockout.
"We have started well and everyone is positive in the team. The start we have had makes us to dream bigger ... we want to win something this season, maybe one cup and the Carling Knockout gives us that opportunity,'' Chabalala said.
Carling Knockout draw
SuperSport v Chiefs; Bay v Sekhukhune; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch; Polokwane v Marumo; City v Royal; Galaxy v Chippa; Pirates v Magesi; Sundowns v Arrows
SowetanLIVE
Champs League rivals will test our strength – Maema
Lyle Lakay urges SuperSport young brigade to step up
Petersen ready to fight for Chiefs’ No1 jersey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos