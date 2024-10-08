Soccer

Broos disenchanted by chaos in Bafana camp

Injuries, discipline issues lead to replacement of players for Congo

By Sihle Ndebele - 08 October 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaks to his players before training ahead of Friday's clash against Congo.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaks to his players before training ahead of Friday's clash against Congo.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos isn't happy with how the latest camp, ahead of two Afcon qualifiers against Congo, has started with injuries, disciplinary issues and late arrival bringing about turmoil.

Bafana host Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, before squaring off again with the same opponent away four days later.

Broos has narrated how bad the camp has started with team's new hero Thalente Mbatha, who scored two crucial late goals in the last qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, withdrawing due to a knee injury that saw him being stretchered off in their MTN8 final against Stellenbosch in Durban on Saturday.

Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns has replaced Mbatha, while Stellenbosch's Jayden Adams, who was booted out of the team due to "bad behaviour", has been replaced by Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United.

"I have to say that our camp hasn't started well. Why not? Because first of all, today we don't even have all the players. Secondly, because there have been some injuries ... so we had to replace players in the last 24 hours. This means the start hasn't been like I had hoped [for],'' Broos told a press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

I have to say that our camp hasn't started well. Why not? Because first of all, today we don't even have all the players. Secondly, because there have been some injuries ...
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana coach 

"We saw Thalente going out of the field (in the MTN8 final) ... we knew that he was injured but we also got news from Pirates saying that (Patrick) Maswanganyi was also injured and he needed to do a scan. It was yesterday, Sunday, no scan was done until they did it this morning [yesterday]."

"Thalente will not be with us ... he has a knee injury. Maswanganyi, no problem, nothing was seen on the scan. He will arrive today. It's a little bit of a pity that Thalente is not here but that can happen. I expect Aubaas today, he has to replace Thalente. We will wait for the arrival of [Luke] Le Roux."

Broos gave a sense they will start getting down to business today after the arrival of Le Roux, who plays for Swedish Allsvenskan club IFK Värnamo. The Bafana coach also revealed the way Adams behaved compelled him to expel him without giving more details around the matter.

"There's also the case of Jayden Adams. He's replaced by Kwayibi. Why? I will not give so much comments about that but the behaviour of Jayden forced me to put him out of the team. Don't ask me details because I will not give you details about that." 

SowetanLIVE 

Broos hails Nabi for Amakhosi turnaround

The early signs of a competitive team Kaizer Chiefs have already shown under new coach Nasreddine Nabi delight Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who ...
Sport
4 days ago

Fawaaz Basadien reveals how they plan to stop Bucs

As Stellenbosch will look to get the better of Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 6pm, defender ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stellies hero Stephens aims to upset Pirates

With Sage Stephens' goalkeeping heroics having played a huge role in Stellenbosch reaching the MTN8 final, the keeper is drawing inspiration from ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ronwen Williams leads Ballon D'or fans voting poll for Yachine Trophy

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is currently leading the Ballon D'or fans voting poll for the Yachine Trophy.  The ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka