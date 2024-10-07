The 33 year old started as a left-wing before he was moved to the left-back during the game, and is pleased with the confidence coach José Riveiro has in him to move him about.
“It was not something new, it is something that I have been doing in training and it is something that comes automatically,” he said.
“The coach always tries to adjust me at the back, and for me it is just about the confidence the team has in me, the players and the technical team.”
Hotto's focus now is on the Namibia national team to help them beat Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back qualifiers on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium before facing them on October 14 at the same venue.
“I'm already going into the national team on Monday, so now I have to switch my mind again. My country needs me more than ever now."
We will cherish winning Top 8 three times — Deon Hotto
Namibian off to help his country in Afcon qualifiers
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
After becoming the first team to win the MTN8 three times in succession, Orlando Pirates full-back Deon Hotto said they will cherish the moment for the rest of their lives.
The Buccaneers beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to clinch the title for the third successive time.
Hotto has been involved in each of these wins.
“To be honest, every cup has its own story. This one we have won three times in a row and it is something that we will cherish for the rest of our lives,” Hotto told the media after the game.
“And for me, it is my birth month, so I will enjoy it as it is my early birthday gift, and we are just grateful for what we have achieved now.”
