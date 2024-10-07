Fresh from lifting the MTN8 final on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Orlando Pirates were handed a tough draw with defending champions Al Ahly in Group C after the draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.
Three-peat champs Bucs drawn alongside Al Ahly in Champions League encounter
Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo will face Pirates in the group stages
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fresh from lifting the MTN8 final on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Orlando Pirates were handed a tough draw with defending champions Al Ahly in Group C after the draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.
The Buccaneers were also drawn alongside CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Stade D’Abidjan (Ivory Coast) in Group C.
It will also see Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo facing Pirates in the group stages. Tau is currently playing for Ahly, while Mayo joined Belouizdad during the last transfer window.
Al Ahly will come into the tournament as favorites after winning five of the last six editions and beating Esperance in the final last season.
Pirates will enter the group stages for the first time since the 2018/19 season and will want to progress to the knockout stage.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2016, were also given a tough draw in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco) and Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).
Masandawana have reached the group stages for the 10th successive time and they will want to do better this time going all the way and winning the title.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch were drawn in Group B alongside RS Berkane (Morocco), Stade Malien (Mali) and Lunda Sul (Angola).
Stellies secured their place in the group stage after beating AS Vita 3-1 in aggregate and will look to make their mark in the tournament.
The Group stage matches will start on November 26/27.
Group A: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Young Africans (Tanzania), Al Hilal (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria)
Group B: Sundowns (SA), Raja (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco), Maniema (Congo)
Group C: Al Ahly (Egypt), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Pirates (SA), Stade d'Abidjan (Ivory Coast)
Group D: Esperance (Tunisia), Pyramids (Egypt), Sagrada Esperance (Angola), Djoliba (Mali).
