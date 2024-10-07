Ronwen Williams leads Ballon D'or fans voting poll for Yachine Trophy

Soccer

Ronwen Williams is leading the fans voting poll for the Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d'Or Awards.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is currently leading the Ballon D'or fans voting poll for the Yachine Trophy. 

The Bafana captain was nominated in September, becoming the first goalkeeper to be nominated for the award while playing for an African club. 

At 6pm on Monday evening, Williams was leading by 69.3%, followed by Real Madrid goalkeeper Andre Lounine with 14,3%. 

The 68th edition of the awards ceremony will take place on October 28 at the grandiose Théâtre du Châtelet, located at the Place du Châtelet in Paris, France.

Williams' nomination comes after he made international headlines with his exceptional defence at this year's Africa Cup of Nations which helped Bafana Bafana win the bronze medal in Ivory Coast.

