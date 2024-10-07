Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is currently leading the Ballon D'or fans voting poll for the Yachine Trophy.
The Bafana captain was nominated in September, becoming the first goalkeeper to be nominated for the award while playing for an African club.
At 6pm on Monday evening, Williams was leading by 69.3%, followed by Real Madrid goalkeeper Andre Lounine with 14,3%.
The 68th edition of the awards ceremony will take place on October 28 at the grandiose Théâtre du Châtelet, located at the Place du Châtelet in Paris, France.
Williams' nomination comes after he made international headlines with his exceptional defence at this year's Africa Cup of Nations which helped Bafana Bafana win the bronze medal in Ivory Coast.
Click here to cast your vote for Ronwen Williams.
Ronwen Williams leads Ballon D'or fans voting poll for Yachine Trophy
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
