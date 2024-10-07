After historic Top 8 crown, Riveiro now aims for the league

“Fighting for the league is important, that goes without saying, but it’s not about talking here. It’s something we need to show week in, week out wherever we go, wherever we travel. So far we’ve managed to do it. We’ve played three league games in a short space of time and managed to win all of them. It’s absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league as well. Our commitment this season is maximum in each and every competition.”
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
In the wake of making history by becoming the first team to win the MTN8 three times on the trot, Orlando Pirates tactician José Riveiro emphasised the importance of going all out to try to win the league title.
Pirates, who have not won a league title since 2012, beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in the MTN8 final at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
Monnapule Saleng cancelled out Lehlohonolo Mojela’s early goal two minutes before halftime. Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshegofatso Mabasa came off the bench to net the third and second goals respectively, sealing the deal for Bucs.
“We are taking every game so seriously. We want to fight for the league as well; we want to raise the level in that competition. We want to increase the level of the league itself, giving proper competition to whichever contender wants to fight for the league as well,” Riveiro said.
“Fighting for the league is important, that goes without saying, but it’s not about talking here. It’s something we need to show week in, week out wherever we go, wherever we travel. So far we’ve managed to do it. We’ve played three league games in a short space of time and managed to win all of them. It’s absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league as well. Our commitment this season is maximum in each and every competition.”
The MTN8 triumph meant Riveiro has now won five trophies since his arrival in July 2022. Even so, the Spaniard refused to take credit for the success the Sea Robbers have enjoyed since he joined.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is of the view that referee Abongile Tom spoiled the final, insinuating he robbed them as they lost.
“I thought it was a very good game of football...very competitive up until a decision that was absolutely indescribable that a free-kick can be taken four, five metres closer towards goal and that changes the complexion of the game,” Barker said.
“Unfortunately, on Monday night when it should be about the match and how the match was played and good tactics of each team, the competitors of each team, it’s going to be about a refereeing decision...in which he’s made three errors in one decision.
“People may say it’s sour grapes or whatever you may want to say it but a decision in the 90th minute, there was an opportunity to restart where the free-kick was."
Ref robbed us of MTN8 victory – Barker
