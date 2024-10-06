Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is of the view that referee Abongile Tom spoiled their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, insinuating he robbed them as they lost 3-1.
Stellies took the lead via Lehlohonolo Mojela in the 12th minute, but Pirates levelled matters two minutes before halftime courtesy of Monnapule Saleng, who bounced on rebound from Deon Hotto’s free-kick.
Pirates controversially took the lead in the 91st minute when substitute Relebohile Mofokeng hurriedly took a free-kick a few yards away from where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled by Ismail Toure to set-up fellow substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Mofokeng put the game to bed by netting Bucs’ third of the night five minutes later with Mabasa returning the favour by setting him up to round the keeper before slotting him.
“I thought it was a very good game of football...very competitive up until a decision that was absolutely indescribable that a free-kick can be taken four, five minutes closer towards goal in around the box and that changes the complexion of the game,” Barker said.
“Unfortunately, on Monday night when it should be about the match and how the match was played and good tactics of each team, the competitors of each team, it’s going to be about a refereeing decision...in which he’s made three errors in one decision.
“People may say it’s sour grapes or whatever you may want to say it but a decision in the 90th minute, there was an opportunity to restart where the free-kick was. He chose not to and that basically changes the course of the game.”
Barker reckons they would have won the game in extra-time. “I was looking forward to extra-time. I thought we were starting to look and be the better team... I felt if we went to extra-time, we would have lifted the trophy,” the Stellies coach said.
Stellies coach slams Abongile Tom after loss
Ref robbed us of MTN8 victory – Barker
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
