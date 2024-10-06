Man United battle to stalemate at Villa, Forest and Chelsea in frenzied draw

Manchester United ground out a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday in a Premier League game steeped in speculation about the future of the visitors' under-fire manager Erik ten Hag amid the team's worst start in the Premier League era.

The draw sends Unai Emery's men into the international break in fifth in the table on 14 points after seven games, while United are languishing in 14th with eight points and still searching for their third win of the season.

Their points tally is United's lowest in their opening seven matches of a Premier League campaign and their lowest in any league season since 1989-90 (seven points), when they went on to finish 13th under Alex Ferguson — his lowest league finish as manager.

“It wasn't perfect, we didn't probably pass the ball as well as we would have liked to, but we got a point against a good side away from home,” United defender Jonny Evans told Sky Sports.

United captain Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game for either team, clanging a free kick off the crossbar from outside the box in the 68th minute. Antony then missed the target with the rebound and with keeper Emi Martinez out of his goal.