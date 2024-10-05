Stellies still had their own moments where they put Bucs under pressure as they gained more momentum after Barker had thrown in attacking winger Sanele Barns, who linked up well with Mojela, Devin Titus and De Jong.
With the game lacking a player to take it by the scruff of its neck, Riveiro made three changes just after the hour mark, introducing Kabelo Dlamini, Mabasa and Mofokeng for Makhehlene Makhaula, Evidence Makgopa and Innocent Maela.
Mofokeng, the 19-year-old starlet who scored Pirates' winner when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to defend the Nedbank Cup in June, was again the player to steal the show with the manner in which he scored Bucs' third
It was a goal deserving of forming part of the history Pirates have made under their Spanish coach Riveiro, the man who's turned Pirates into fearsome cup specialists just less than three years since joining them.
Pirates score two late goals against Stellies to lift MTN8 trophy for third time in a row
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates maintained their standing as South Africa's cup kings of recent years as they recorded yet another wonderful piece of history by becoming the first club to win the MTN8 for three consecutive seasons.
The trophy is the fifth Pirates have won out of six that have been offered in the last two seasons and comes two months after the beginning of 2024-25 campaign.
Late goals by substitutes Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng gave the Buccaneers a deserved 3-1 victory over a gallant Stellenbosch FC at a bouncing Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.
At 1-1 from Lehlohonolo Mojela's 12th-minute opener for Stellies and Monnapule Saleng's reply in the 43rd, as the clock wound down at the end the game looked destined for extra time. Mabasa pounced after a quickly taken free-kick that caught Stellies unawares in the 90th minute.
But the goal everyone will talk about for some time was by Mofokeng in the 96th, who made fun of Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens, rounding him before finishing to wrap up the match in the fifth minute of added time.
Pirates had come into the final as huge favourites, though Stellies, the team to lift the one trophy (the Carling Knockout) Pirates had not won in the last two seasons, put up a brave fight until their lapse of concentration in the dying minutes cost them the game and R10m pocketed by the winners.
Stellies deserved their quick lead as they pressed Pirates into their own half early on, culminating in Mojela's exquisite volley. The striker benefited from Pirates' defence being caught napping when Andre de Jong flicked Thabo Moloisane's long-range throw into the box.
That Mojela's goal was accompanied by thunderous applause showed there were many neutral fans on the stands who came to offer support to the winelands team, which otherwise had a few hundred of their diehards who travelled from the Western Cape in attendance.
Pirates continued to probe for a goal after conceding, though Steve Barker' men also turned the first half into some kind of spectacle as they never sat back after taking the lead, their counter-pressing always giving Bucs plenty of trouble.
With Pirates coach Jose Riveiro forced to play with two non-regulars in his defence in Nkosinathi Sibisi at centreback and Thabiso Monyane at right-back, Pirates looked in disarray when Stellies attacked in numbers. Sibisi came in for injured Olisa Ndah while Monyane slotted into right-back because Deano van Rooyen, signed from Stellies in the off-season, was cup-tied.
Pirates had most of the ball possession in the first half but Stellies' defence stood firm right up until they failed to deal with Deon Hotto's free-kick, which proved too hot for Stephens, bouncing off him before Saleng tapped home to level matters just before the break.
Backed by the majority of the supporters who packed this stadium, Pirates began the second half better and could have increased their lead within minutes of the restart but Stephens pulled off another great save to deny them.
