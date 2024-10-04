Fawaaz Basadien reveals how they plan to stop Bucs

Basadien and his defence are expected to have a busy evening as they will have to contain attacking players that should include Monnapule Saleng, Relehobile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kabelo Dlamini and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
As Stellenbosch will look to get the better of Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 6pm, defender Fawaaz Basadien has revealed how they plan to stop the Buccaneers.
The Cape Winelands side are planning to upset the heavy odds and beat on-form Pirates tomorrow and win their second cup final in two seasons, after clinching the Carling Knockout last year.
Basadien, 27, who has been in fine form for Stellies this campaign, said they will have to defend well and hope to get the Buccaneers in transition.
"Pirates are a very good team with good individuals. They are an all-round team with good defending and attacking, their front four is very dangerous with a lot of combination and good link-up play," Basadien said.
"They understand one another a lot, but I think from our side it is just to do what we do well ... defend well and we get them in transition and we will also enjoy the ball as well."
Basadien and his defence are expected to have a busy evening as they will have to contain attacking players that should include Monnapule Saleng, Relehobile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kabelo Dlamini and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
"I know Saleng and he knows me, we both have our strengths and weaknesses but the main thing on the day is going to be our mentality as individuals and as a team," he said. "It is about putting in a good shift for the team and as long as I do my job, the team will get the results. I am not too worried about the opposition, I am focusing on my own game and hopefully we can win the final."
The Bafana Bafana defender also shared how their big win against Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged MTN8 semifinal has given them confidence ahead of the final.
"Sundowns and TS Galaxy are not easy teams to play against. So, getting the results against Galaxy in the quarterfinal was important because we knew we wanted to challenge for this cup.
"After that, no matter what team we got in the semifinal we knew our goal was to reach the final, and then to put in two good performances against Sundowns home and away [was the cherry on top]. It boosted the confidence of the guys.
"We are looking forward to the final and we are hoping to go all the way."
