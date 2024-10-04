Coach Sundra Govinder optimistic Casric will secure NFD top-three place

Casric Stars coach Sundra Govinder is determined to build on their impressive start in the Motsepe Foundation Championship as he believes consistency will be key to their title challenge.
Following a defeat in their opening match to Durban City, Stars regrouped immediately and went on to win four successive games, which sent them to the top of the log.
Govinder is optimistic they will challenge for the championship this season, but wants his players to remain grounded. “It’s early days, but I can promise... we will be among the top three,” he told Sowetan.
“For my personal goals, yes, we will win the league. We are strong contenders with the players we have. I think consistency will be key. The only fear I have is complacency, but other than that, I think we will compete. I’m just worried about the comfort zone.”
Govinder said he always reminds his players that they need to be consistent in their approach to matches, and not think they have made it something that is helping them. “If we think we will win the league, we will have to be consistent,” he said.
“But that starts with us as coaches, when you start winning you say 'now I can relax'. We have a long way to go, we can still go down or up. To get a good start obviously, everything else just becomes a little bit easier. When you collect points the confidence is high, everybody is happy, the players are and the management is pleased.”
Stars will visit Baroka at Global Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), looking to continue their impressive run, but Govinder said they will give their opponents the respect they deserve. “They are a good team. I watch them play and they still want to enjoy the ball. Solid going forward and still have some experience there. I can tell you they will be competing this season as well. With the current coach [Amukelani Hlungwani], he is doing a good job.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Leruma v Spurs, Lucas Moripe (3pm); Orbit v University of PTA, Olympia Park, (3.30pm); Leopards v Lions, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Milford v Highbury, Princess Magogo, (3.30pm); Upington v Venda, Mxoliso Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm); Kruger v JDR, Mbombela (3.30pm).
Sunday: Baroka v Casric, Global (3.30pm); Callies v Durban, TUT (3.30pm).
