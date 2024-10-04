Broos hails Nabi for Amakhosi turnaround

“Now when I see Chiefs playing, there’s a plan and a structure... He knows what he wants. He’s also a guy a little bit like me... he tells the things like they are. What I feel is there’s no friends politics anymore. You have to perform, then he’ll give you a place in the team, and that’s how it has to be. Let’s be honest, it’s not normal that a club like Chiefs is eighth or ninth in [the league].”
The early signs of a competitive team Kaizer Chiefs have already shown under new coach Nasreddine Nabi delight Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who suggested Nabi's predecessors played some players because they were their friends, and not on merit.
Speaking at a press conference to announce his final 23-player squad to face Congo in double Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers yesterday, Broos endorsed Nabi, although defender Rushwin Dortley is the only Chiefs player who made the squad for the two games against Congo.
The first game is billed for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Friday, and the second is away four days later.
“I am happy that Chiefs show they will come [back] again to what they were a few years ago. Chiefs have been disappointing in the last few years. I think the coach who’s there now is good. I know him. I think he can change it, and he’s beginning to change it already,” said Broos said.
