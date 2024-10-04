Soccer

Bafana coach voices concern over lack of action for Mudau, Mokoena

Broos hails Nabi for Amakhosi turnaround

By Sihle Ndebele - 04 October 2024 - 07:36
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Hugo Broos, head coach of Bafana Bafana announces the final 23 man squad to face Congo at SABC Studios Auckland Park , Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The early signs of a competitive team Kaizer Chiefs have already shown under new coach Nasreddine Nabi delight Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who suggested Nabi's predecessors played some players because they were their friends, and not on merit.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his final 23-player squad to face Congo in double Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers yesterday, Broos endorsed Nabi, although defender Rushwin Dortley is the only Chiefs player who made the squad for the two games against Congo.

The first game is billed for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Friday, and the second is away four days later.

“I am happy that Chiefs show they will come [back] again to what they were a few years ago. Chiefs have been disappointing in the last few years. I think the coach who’s there now is good. I know him. I think he can change it, and he’s beginning to change it already,” said Broos said.

“Now when I see Chiefs playing, there’s a plan and a structure... He knows what he wants. He’s also a guy a little bit like me... he tells the things like they are. What I feel is there’s no friends politics anymore. You have to perform, then he’ll give you a place in the team, and that’s how it has to be. Let’s be honest, it’s not normal that a club like Chiefs is eighth or ninth in [the league].”

Broos also admitted he was concerned and shocked two of his most trusted players, – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau – were recently frozen out at their club, Sundowns. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi didn’t include the pair in four consecutive match-day squads until Mudau made a cameo off the bench in the fifth game, a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.

“I am concerned yes, but what can I do? I have to respect the decision of the coach at Sundowns. He thinks that for the moment they’re not good enough, that’s a surprise for me,” Broos said.

Bafana squad

Keepers: Williams (Sundowns), Goss (SuperSport), Chaine (Pirates)

Defenders: Mobbie (SuperSport), Dortley (Chiefs), Sibisi, Sesane (both Pirates), Kekana, Modiba, Mudau (all Sundowns), Basadien (Stellenbosch)

Midfielders: Mokoena (Sundowns), Adams (Stellenbosch), Le Roux (Värnamo, Sweden), Mbatha (Pirates)

Forwards: Zwane, Rayners, Morena (all Sundowns), Maswanganyi, Mofokeng (both Pirates), Appollis (Polokwane), Mokwana (Esperance, Tunisia), Foster (Burnley, England)

