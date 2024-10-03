“The whole team gelled well and it laid a foundation to be recognised because I kept two clean sheets against Sundowns, so I’m very grateful.”
Despite being overlooked for Bafana Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Stephens insists he is not bothered as his focus is on helping the team win the final on Saturday.
“My focus entirely is on Stellenbosch whether the call-up comes or not, it won’t affect me,” he said.
“I’m just happy that Stellenbosch is giving me the platform to show my talent. I’m just happy that the team is doing well, it allows a lot of players in the squad to represent the country.”
Having won the Carling Knockout last December, Stephens said they will use that experience to try and overcome the Buccaneers, who have not lost a final under coach Jose Riveiro.
“The experience we had in Kinshasa [against AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup] also prepared us well for this coming weekend. The stadium was full and the fans were phenomenal. They put us under a lot of pressure.
“But with the sold-out event, there will be some nerves, it’s guaranteed, no matter what you do. Once their fans get going we need to use that to motivate us to work even harder.”
SowetanLIVE
Stellies hero Stephens aims to upset Pirates
He’s confident that, just like Downs, Bucs can also fall
Image: Shaun Roy
With Sage Stephens’ goalkeeping heroics having played a huge role in Stellenbosch reaching the MTN8 final, the keeper is drawing inspiration from that as he wants to guide the Cape Winelands to glory against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Stephens has been instrumental for Stellies this season and has conceded just once [against TS Galaxy in the quarterfinal] in the MTN8.
He kept two clean sheets against Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged semifinals to help them reach their second cup final in two seasons.
Stephens, 33, said those back-to-back clean sheets against Sundowns have motivated him to show the same against Bucs in Durban.
“Our performance against Sundowns, back-to-back, I think everyone on that pitch did a phenomenal job, everyone was superb,” Stephens told the media during the MTN8 media day yesterday at Lentelus Sportsground in Stellenbosch.
“The whole team gelled well and it laid a foundation to be recognised because I kept two clean sheets against Sundowns, so I’m very grateful.”
Despite being overlooked for Bafana Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Stephens insists he is not bothered as his focus is on helping the team win the final on Saturday.
“My focus entirely is on Stellenbosch whether the call-up comes or not, it won’t affect me,” he said.
“I’m just happy that Stellenbosch is giving me the platform to show my talent. I’m just happy that the team is doing well, it allows a lot of players in the squad to represent the country.”
Having won the Carling Knockout last December, Stephens said they will use that experience to try and overcome the Buccaneers, who have not lost a final under coach Jose Riveiro.
“The experience we had in Kinshasa [against AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup] also prepared us well for this coming weekend. The stadium was full and the fans were phenomenal. They put us under a lot of pressure.
“But with the sold-out event, there will be some nerves, it’s guaranteed, no matter what you do. Once their fans get going we need to use that to motivate us to work even harder.”
SowetanLIVE
Hotto confident Bucs can set new Top 8 mark
Stellies shift focus to cup final against Bucs
Barker urges Stellies to keep momentum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos