POLL | Can Pirates make history by winning a third Top 8 title in a row?

03 October 2024 - 16:37
Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring with his teammates.
Winning Saturday's MTN8 final against high-flying Stellenbosch FC at the sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium will make Orlando Pirates the first team to win a Top 8 title three times on the trot, since the competition's inception in 1972.

The Sea Robbers have won the Top 8 competition 12 times under different sponsors. The Soweto club won the inaugural edition back in 1972 when it was still sponsored by BP. They went on to win it six more times as BP Top 8.

However, The Buccaneers failed to win this competition when it was called SAA Super8 between 2003 and 2007.

Under the current sponsor, MTN, Pirates have clinched this tournament five times already, since they first won it in 2010. 

