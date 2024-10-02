Even with Ranga Chivaviro, the only tried and tested No.9 on the Kaizer Chiefs roster so far this season, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has emphasised that he's in no rush to sign a striker as he wants to make sure he signs the best of the best.
Many felt Chiefs should have signed a striker in the off season but Nabi is adamant that he must take his time to scout for a striker that will help him - targeting the January transfer window to get his man.
Ashley Du Preez is another player who can play as a striker although he's more of a winger as is the young Wandile Duba.
"In October we don’t play [they will play two games this month], we have November and December and 1 January the window opens. I need three months to scout for the quality I need and thank you for the owners, for the committee because they’ve given me an open budget for that but I don’t want to waste the money,'' Nabi said.
POLL | Is Nabi right in waiting until January to sign another striker?
Image: ALCHE GREEFF
Even with Ranga Chivaviro, the only tried and tested No.9 on the Kaizer Chiefs roster so far this season, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has emphasised that he's in no rush to sign a striker as he wants to make sure he signs the best of the best.
Many felt Chiefs should have signed a striker in the off season but Nabi is adamant that he must take his time to scout for a striker that will help him - targeting the January transfer window to get his man.
Ashley Du Preez is another player who can play as a striker although he's more of a winger as is the young Wandile Duba.
"In October we don’t play [they will play two games this month], we have November and December and 1 January the window opens. I need three months to scout for the quality I need and thank you for the owners, for the committee because they’ve given me an open budget for that but I don’t want to waste the money,'' Nabi said.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs coach Nabi content with display despite loss to Downs
Nabi says he wished he had more time to prepare before Downs' clash
Amakhosi bank on Sirino magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos