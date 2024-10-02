Soccer

POLL | Is Nabi right in waiting until January to sign another striker?

02 October 2024 - 15:44
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Even with Ranga Chivaviro, the only tried and tested No.9 on the Kaizer Chiefs roster so far this season, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has emphasised that he's in no rush to sign a striker as he wants to make sure he signs the best of the best.

Many felt Chiefs should have signed a striker in the off season but Nabi is adamant that he must take his time to scout for a striker that will help him - targeting the January transfer window to get his man.

Ashley Du Preez is another player who can play as a striker although he's more of a winger as is the young Wandile Duba.

"In October we don’t play [they will play two games this month], we have November and December and 1 January the window opens. I need three months to scout for the quality I need and thank you for the owners, for the committee because they’ve given me an open budget for that but I don’t want to waste the money,'' Nabi said.

