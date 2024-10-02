After scoring an impressive 13 goals without conceding in three group stages games, Amajita’s Raymond Mdaka is optimistic they’ll beat Angola in the semifinals of the ongoing Cosafa Under-20 championship in Matola, Mozambique, to qualify for this age group’s Afcon.
SA and Angola square off in the first semifinal in Matola on Thursday (12pm). Old rivals Zambia and Zimbabwe will trade blows in the second semifinal at the same venue later on the day (3pm). The two finalists will qualify for next year’s U-20 Afcon. CAF is yet to confirm the hosts for this continental youth championship.
Amajita have been in blistering form in Matola, winning all their three Group C games without conceding. In the first game, SA humiliated Malawi 5-0, before drubbing Lesotho 5-0 in their second fixture. Mdaka’s boys beat Comoros 2-0 in their last Group C tie. Mdaka is positive that they will outwit Angola and secure their berth in next year's Afcon.
“All the players are fine. We will try to put out the strongest team against Angola. To me, the semifinals are equal to the final because winning would mean we've already qualified for the Afcon,” Mdaka, the side’s coach, said.
“We’ve got players we feel will give us the result we need against Angola. We are very hopeful and positive but we won't be complacent. We've explained the importance of this game to the players and they everybody looks ready to go.”
While several players such as Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Mfundo Vilakazi and Mamelodi Sundowns' left-back Asekho Tiwani weren't released by their clubs for this tournament, Mdaka still managed to improvise and assemble a squad that has looked strong so far in Matola.
Cape Town City’s Emile Witbooi, Shandre Campbell of Club Brugge and Sundowns’ pair of Siyabonga Mabena and Kutlwano Letlhaku among others are some of the players who’ve proven to be instrumental at this regional youth competition in Matola.
Mdaka optimistic Amajita will beat Angola to qualify for Afcon
SA won all their three Group C games without conceding
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
