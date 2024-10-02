Makgalwa rediscovering his form atSekhukhune

After just one season with Upington in the second tier, Makgalwa believes being there prepared him to focus on his football. He is now looking forward to having a decent campaign in the Premiership.
“Upington is a small area and my focus was mainly on football. It was a good season because I had a different mentality when I went there,” he said.
“I wanted to come back to the Premiership, where I worked very hard by scoring goals and helping the team to be where they were last term. I think I had a decent campaign.
“Now I’m in a good mental space and focused. A player who knows what he wants and wants to achieve. I feel sometimes it is about excitement that kills young players.
“Injuries also delayed the progress in my career, that’s why I had those ups and downs, but I’m happy and when you are, everything is falling for you and working hard because we have coaches who believe in players who work hard.
“I’m just looking forward to this season. I want to score goals and create more assists.”
While Keletso Makgalwa appears to have rediscovered his form at Sekhukhune United, he is satisfied with his contribution and wants to remain consistent throughout the season.
The midfielder joined Babina Noko from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Upington City at the beginning of the season. He was one of the outstanding performers last campaign in SA football second tier after scoring 11 goals in 23 matches.
The 27-year-old has already contributed two goals for Babina Noko in the CAF Confederation Cup and two assists in the Betway Premiership, while also winning two Man-of-the-Match awards.
“I’m coming back from the [previous] seasons that have not been good, so now I’m building on a campaign I had in 2019/20 [at Mamelodi Sundowns],” Makgalwa said.
“So, this is Keletso. I’m happy here at Sekhukhune because it is a club from my home and we have good players and a [good] technical team. I think everything has been going well so far.”
