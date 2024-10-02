“But what is good about this team is that they [the players] are coachable and, at this level, you certainly look at having a little bit of quality that can bury the chances we created. So, it’s a work in progress... There are a lot of positives from the four games we’ve played so far. Let’s face it, we don’t have a Mabasa, and we don’t have the luxury of good top strikers of other teams in the league.”
Lack of goals worries Bay mentor Truter
Coach decries lack of quality strikers
Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter has admitted it’s worrying they’ve scored just one goal in their first four league fixtures, insisting they lack quality in the mould of Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa up front.
Bay’s only goal so far in the Betway Premiership was scored by centre-back Keegan Allan in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy, their only win thus far this season, on match day one. The Natal Rich Boyz have conceded two goals as they’ve lost once with two draws.
“Yeah, definitely [it’s worrying not scoring goals]. It [striking department] is an area of concern. You can coach and coach but things will boil down to a bit of quality,” Truter said.
“But what is good about this team is that they [the players] are coachable and, at this level, you certainly look at having a little bit of quality that can bury the chances we created. So, it’s a work in progress... There are a lot of positives from the four games we’ve played so far. Let’s face it, we don’t have a Mabasa, and we don’t have the luxury of good top strikers of other teams in the league.”
Truter narrated how his forwards were challenged, also bemoaning losing Somila Ntsundwana to injury in their third league game against Royal AM two weeks ago, where he had to be substituted five minutes before halftime as the game ended goalless. “We have somebody who was signed playing in the first division, we have [Yanela] Mbuthuma, young [at 22], but he will grow. He has potential, and he needs to play to grow... from there he will learn and grow,” he said.
“We lost Ballo Ntsundwana to injury. We brought in [Siboniso] Chonco, who also doesn’t have much game time [from last season, where he was playing for Durban City in the Motsepe Foundation Championship]. [Thabiso] Kutumela as well. In the past two seasons, you can count how many games he’s played [he featured in 39 games in the past two seasons].”
