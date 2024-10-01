As clinching the MTN8 against Stellenbosch would mean they're the first team to win the MTN8 title for three successive seasons since its inception in 1972, Orlando Pirates' Deon Hotto says they'd treasure such a feat for life.
Pirates and Stellies face off in the sold-out MTN8 decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm). All in all, the Sea Robbers have won the top eight titles 12 times, under different sponsors, since winning the first edition in 1972. Now, Bucs aim to become the first team to win it three times in a row.
“It'd be amazing to win the final on Saturday because it'd be our third time in a row. I think no club has done that before, so we would cherish the moment for the rest of our lives. We need to win this one,'' Hotto said during a media open day at Bucs' training base, Rand Stadium, in Johannesburg yesterday.
Hotto also emphasised that they were used to pressure and weren't obsessed about it heading into the final as many would tip them as favourites given their pedigree and rich history. Hotto knows they need to bring their A-game to outwit the “difficult and speedy” Stellies.
Hotto confident Bucs can set new Top 8 mark
Pirates could become first side to win cherished cup three times in a row
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“If you play for Pirates, there's always pressure, and we don't focus on that. The most important thing is to get our mindset right and make sure we stay focused all game long... we will have to fight as a team as well to win,'' Hotto said.
“Stellenbosch are a difficult team to break down. They also have speed, so to outshine them we need to be at our best and put in our best performance to date.”
Having been used mainly at left-back when he's a natural left-winger, Hotto isn't fazed by that as he says he'd play wherever the coach prefers him to play.
“I am not going to say I am not happy or angry [to be deployed mainly at left-back, while he's left-winger]. I am here to work, so I didn't sign a contract that says 'Hotto you will play as a left-winger'. If the coach asks me in a particular game to play at left-back, I will also accept that and try to do my level best because it's all about the analysis of the opponent before games,'' Hotto stated.
