Royal AM are becoming the Betway Premiership draw kings following their fourth successive stalemates against Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Thwihli Thwahla are yet to collect a win in their opening matches, but what will be encouraging for coach John Maduka is that even though they are struggling to get victories, they are not losing games.
After securing their first win of the season when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0, Magesi followed that up with a draw against Royal and coach Clinton Larsen was satisfied with the performance but not with the outcome.
“I’m pleased with the performance, I thought we improved from the last two matches. But two points dropped. It’s a home game, we should not be dropping them at home like this especially when you dominated the opponents,” Larsen told the media after the match.
“That was the disappointing part, I thought our attacking play improved compared to before. We created many chances, we were consistently in the good final third but we were not clinical enough and still had a lot of work to do.
“We will keep on fighting and we will try to do better in the next game.”
Thwihli Thwahla yet to collect a win in opening matches
Royal coach pleased with performance against Magesi
Image: Philip Maeta
Royal AM are becoming the Betway Premiership draw kings following their fourth successive stalemates against Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Thwihli Thwahla are yet to collect a win in their opening matches, but what will be encouraging for coach John Maduka is that even though they are struggling to get victories, they are not losing games.
After securing their first win of the season when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0, Magesi followed that up with a draw against Royal and coach Clinton Larsen was satisfied with the performance but not with the outcome.
“I’m pleased with the performance, I thought we improved from the last two matches. But two points dropped. It’s a home game, we should not be dropping them at home like this especially when you dominated the opponents,” Larsen told the media after the match.
“That was the disappointing part, I thought our attacking play improved compared to before. We created many chances, we were consistently in the good final third but we were not clinical enough and still had a lot of work to do.
“We will keep on fighting and we will try to do better in the next game.”
I'm only fine-tuning Mokwena’s tactics – Says Mngqithi
Elsewhere, SuperSport United suffered their second defeat in the league when they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium also on Saturday.
Prins Tjiueza scored the only goal of the match in the first half to hand the Citizens their first win in three matches.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach Gavin Hunt was disappointed with the results as he felt they didn’t deserve to lose the game.
“I thought we did well in the first half before they scored. We had two great chances and we didn’t take them,” Hunt said.
“We were the better team no doubt about that, then they got a goal and we just could not connect with the final ball and final pass. But before they scored we were well in control, for an away team I thought we were good and once you start chasing it becomes difficult.”
Sekhukhune United beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium to record their second win in the league after goals from Tresor Yamba and Mcedi Vandala in either half.
SowetanLIVE
Amukelani Hlungwani modest after Baroka's resurgence
Vengeful Orlando Pirates wary of unpredictable Richards Bay
Amakhosi bank on Sirino magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos