I'm only fine-tuning Mokwena’s tactics – Says Mngqithi

Mngqithi emphasises he hasn’t changed anything

30 September 2024 - 09:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs Yusuf Maart, fights for the ball possession with Mamelodi Sundowns players, Marcelo Allend and Rivaldo Coetzee dujring their Betway PSL match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has dismissed the notion that hes changing his predecessor Rulani Mokwenas footprint at the club, crediting him for the work he did before leaving for Wydad Casablanca in the off-season.

Sundowns maintained their perfect start to the Betway Premiership by coming from behind to beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in what was a sold-out affair at FNB Stadium over the weekend. Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners were on target for the defending champions, while Ranga Chivaviro netted for Amakhosi.

Omitting two of the most influential players of the Mokwena era at the club in Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau in recent games may have suggested that Mngqithi was somehow stamping out Mokwenas philosophy at the club as he also wasted no time making two newcomers Rayners and Asekho Tiwati the integral part of his starting XI. 

However, Mngqithi has emphasised that he hasnt changed anything, explaining that hes only added the aspect he feels the team lacked previously. The Sundowns coach also lauded Mokwena for the work he did, suggesting itd be stupid of him to change his predecessors structure as he maintained he was only trying to improve the side. 

I think it was ignorance from the beginning to think that we’ve changed anything because I think we added... we didn’t change anything. 
I think it was ignorance from the beginning to think that weve changed anything because I think we added... we didnt change anything. Sometimes in society, people jump to conclusions before they even ask. You end up having situations where people think theres something that has happened and yet theres nothing, Mngqithi stated.

Ive been in this institution for so many years and I know what has gone right and what has gone wrong, and I know areas that need to be improved and also commend the good work that my predecessor did because there was a lot of work that Rulani did, which is good and is helping the same club that is there now.

If I was stupid or ignorant or had low self-esteem I would have gone in the direction of wanting to change and bring my own things. It was baffling hearing people talking the way they talked. The truth was, we wanted to improve the speed of play because we were a team that wasnt strong on transitions... we were a team that wasnt strong on break attacks and we were a team that didnt have maximum width.

Sport
Sport
Sport
