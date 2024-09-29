"I didn't come up with any new strategy. This is the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs. Maybe I have awakened what was on the slumber. It's normal that if you are playing for Kaizer Chiefs, you have a specific DNA and characteristics ... character and personality. You dislike losing,'' Nabi said.
"After Sundowns' goal, we observed that some players dropped their heads...the demons of last year [of giving up too early perhaps] came back. I don't accept that. It's possible to concede a goal but if you concede and drop your head, I don't accept that. I have not changed anything because I am in the first step in my strategy."
Ranga Chivaviro put Chiefs ahead in the ninth minute, before Lucas Ribeiro levelled matters in the 31st minute. Iqraam Rayners netted what eventually proved the winner for Downs in the 37th minute.
Rayners goal is controversial because Costa, who set him up, looked to be offside. Chiefs also netted what would have made it 2-all deep in stoppage time via Edson Castillo, but the goal was ruled off as referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa thought there was a Sundowns player who was fouled before that.
Nabi was reluctant to weigh in on the officiating in a game where his deputy, Khalil Ben Youssef, was cautioned for protesting some of the referee's calls. "I don't talk about referees. It's not my speciality. The specialists and analysts will talk about that,'' Nabi said.
Chiefs coach Nabi content with display despite loss to Downs
Image: Antonio Muchave
