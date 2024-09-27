Vengeful Orlando Pirates wary of unpredictable Richards Bay

Sounding like he still harbours a grudge against Richards Bay for beating them twice last season, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro expects the Natal Rich Boyz to be once again a hard nut to crack.
Bay host high-flying Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium in a league match on Sunday (3pm). Last season, in November, the Natal Rich Boyz eliminated Pirates from the Carling Knockout in the last eight by beating them 5-4 on penalties in a match that had ended goalless after extra-time at Moses Mabhida.
Bay would again upset Bucs by beating them 1-0 in the league's second round at Orlando Stadium six months later. In the league's first round last season, the KZN side frustrated Bucs to a goalless draw, meaning Riveiro's men didn't beat Bay at all last season.
“Our full attention is already on Richards Bay. I think we played three times against Richards Bay last season... we got eliminated in the Carling Knockout, we drew 0-0 in Durban and we lost the game here in Orlando. So, it's going to be a difficult game,'' Riveiro said after their 3-1 victory over Polokwane City on Tuesday.
“If we want to collect maximum points there, we need to focus only on that one, OK! [not on their title credentials now that they've won their first two league games at home for the first time since 2016].”
Meanwhile, Bay coach Brandon “Brakkies” Truter surprisingly suggested that they were resigned to being dominated by Pirates, hinting that they will sit back and rely on set-plays and counter-attacks.
“This moment I don't think there's any team in the league that's planning for three points against Pirates... the way they are playing, the way they are flying at this moment. If you are telling anybody that you are going for three points against Pirates, it's either you will rely on set-plays or counter-attacks,'' Truter said.
“Hopefully, we will get something out of the Pirates game. They are an offensive-minded team, a well-coached team with quality players. They are up there [on top]... one of the better teams in the league, so it's going to be a good test for us.”
