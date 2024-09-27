Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is of the view that their match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm) will give them an idea of where they are and where they need to improve.
Both Masandawana and Amakhosi head into this fixture on the back of a perfect start in the Betway Premiership after winning their opening two matches.
While Chiefs looked to have improved under coach Nasreddine Nabi following victories against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, Kekana expects them to be a tough side to beat.
"We just want to do well on Saturday, but a win will give us an idea of where we are at the moment and where we need to improve," Kekana told the media during a press conference at Vodaworld in Midrand yesterday.
"They are on a good run. They are building something and it is good for SA football to have a big team up there. It's going to be a tough one. They have a new coach, they are highly motivated. We have to respect them and go to the match and apply ourselves correctly so the result can favour us."
Kekana also said they will plan to take the game away from the Glamour Boys and dictate how they want to play to stand a chance of getting a result.
"It will be about us controlling our emotions, controlling the game and the tempo. Dictating how we want to play and how fast we want to play," he said.
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they will go all out to make sure they win the match. "One thing I can guarantee is that both teams are physically ready for this match, playing a game of football that requires physical preparation as one of the fundamental factors," Mngqithi said.
"They are a very decent team that plays good football like us, they are a team that relies a lot in transition and they have some good players."
Both teams yet to lose league games this season
Kekana reveals Downs' strategy to subdue Chiefs
