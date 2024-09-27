“All the games are important in the PSL but when you’ve started a season with two losses with no points, it becomes more critical to win against Gallants. Same for them [Marumo], they are coming from the NFD and maybe they are still in the process of adapting in the PSL,” Franco said.
“I am really confident in the work we are doing. I am happy with the way we are playing so far. Playing the way we are playing, we are going to get results. We are able to beat any team in this competition and when that happens, we are going to climb the table.”
Franco also suggested they may lack freshness after Wednesday’s game against Chiefs, travelling to Free State by bus today. Conversely, Marumo last played on Tuesday, losing 4-1 to Sundowns in Tshwane. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will welcome back full-back Joseph “Tight” Molangoane after serving his two-game suspension following a red card against Chiefs.
“It’s going to be difficult for us ... first of all because we play away and we have one day of rest because we need to travel there [to Free Stadium] by bus [today]. It’s a nine-hour trip and we will have no time for recovery. It will be challenging and it will be like playing another 90minutes plus extra-time plus penalties,” the Usuthu trainer said.
Gallants, Usuthu face off in a 'do or die' battle
Strugglers seek redemption after poor starts
Image: Shaun Roy
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has given a sense that their next league match against strugglers Marumo Gallants was now a do or die as they’ve lost their two opening league games.
AmaZulu and Marumo face off at the Free State Stadium tomorrow (8pm). Usuthu come from a 3-1 defeat at home to Kaizer Chiefs midweek, having also lost 2-1 away to Polokwane City in their Betway Premiership opener the previous Saturday. Etiosa Ighodaro has scored Usuthu's two goals so far.
Marumo have positioned themselves as early relegation candidates after losing to Chiefs, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns in their first three league games, where they scored only two goals, while leaking eight.
Franco targets a win against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to turn the corner.
