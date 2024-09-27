Soccer

Amukelani Hlungwani modest after Baroka's resurgence

Caretaker coach asks for patience after two wins in a row

27 September 2024 - 12:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Collins Makgaka of Baroka during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Following their two successive victories since he took over from Morgan Mammila earlier this month, Baroka caretaker coach Amukelani Hlungwani is not getting carried away by the good run in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Hlungwani has guided Baroka to wins against Hungry Lions and newbies Kruger United to see them move to seventh on the log table.

Ahead of their fixture with the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm), Hlungwani has urged his side to remain grounded. “Look, it’s a big task. We’ve been given a huge responsibility for this great magnitude of the institution. If you can lead this club, you must give your all,” Hlungwani said.

“The only thing which we can do now is to look for the next one and not put pressure on ourselves. Manage the moment, and remain humble and grounded. Another thing is to thank the coaches who are helping us in terms of our growth, and in terms of the advice. We’re nothing without them; there were a lot of coaches when I was allowed to lead temporarily. They have been assisting me with a lot of information, and giving me support. Only if we can remain humble, respect our senior coaches and be loyal to football.”

If tomorrow I’m still in charge, I’ll do my best.
Baroka caretaker coach Amukelani Hlungwani

Hlungwani said he was not given any mandate, but that he knows chairman Khurishi Mphahlele loves winning something, which motivates him. “My mandate is to do well, obviously the chairman likes winning and it is simple we have to do well,” he said.

“I’m enjoying the experience and look forward to the next day, the only thing I have to do is to do well for the time I’ve been given to lead this club. If tomorrow I’m still in charge, I’ll do my best.

Meanwhile, with AmaTuks losing and drawing in their last two matches, they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways against Bakgakga at home. AmaTukus, who are ninth on the log table, are two points behind seventh-placed Baroka.

Fixtures

Friday: Highbury v Upington, Nelson Mandela University (3pm); Casric v Orbit, Lucas Moripe (3pm); Durban City v Spurs, Chatsworth (7.30m).

Saturday: Kruger v Milford, Mbombela (3pm); Leruma v JDR, Lucas Moripe (3pm); Leopards v Callies, Thohoyandou (3pm); Lions v Venda, Suzuki (3pm).

Sunday: University of PTA v Baroka, Tuks Stadium (3pm).

