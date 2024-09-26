As expectations continue to rise that Orlando Pirates will be competitive this season, having now won seven of their nine games so far this season in all competitions, the club's tactician, Jose Riveiro, wants the expectations to be lowered a bit.
Pirates thumped Polokwane City 3-0 in their second league game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, courtesy of second-half substitute Evidence Makgopa's brace and a goal by Monnapule Saleng. The Sea Robbers, who next face Richards Bay in the league away on Sunday, are also in the MTN8 final, where they'll meet Stellenbosch in Durban on October 5.
"The performances and the numbers we are providing right now are helpful for all of us to confirm that we are working the right way, but for someone who didn't watch our games recently or is checking the form tonight, they can see that Pirates won at home 3-0,'' Riveiro said.
"Probably, they'd think that it was an easy game and these guys are playing fantastically and we are going to win everything this season, etc. We know how difficult it is and how much we need to continue working to be humble to understand that victories are coming because we're working so hard.
"It's time to keep our feet on the ground... keep looking forward. We know where we want to go but at the same time, we know that week after week it will become more and more difficult."
Riveiro calls for calm after Bucs' great start
Three wins in six days fuel excitement around Pirates
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Riveiro also hailed the week Pirates beat Jwaneng Galaxy, Chippa United and Polokwane, all at Orlando Stadium in a space of six days, also highlighting it was the first time Bucs won their two opening league fixtures at home since 2016.
"Two goals in the last stages of the game helped us to complete a good week if we count this game and the last two together ... it's three games at home. It's so difficult to win even two games in a row in your own home, statistically,'' Riveiro said.
"We've done it three times in a short space of time against three very difficult opponents. I think it's the first time as Pirates that we collect two victories in a row at the beginning of the league since 2016, I think."
Fixtures
Saturday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City v SuperSport, Athlone (8pm); Gallants v AmaZulu, Free State (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
